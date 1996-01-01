7. Chemical Reactions
Chemical Reaction: Chemical Change
- Textbook QuestionReaction of A (green spheres) with B (blue spheres) is shown in the following diagram: Which equation best describes the reaction?a. A₂ + 2 B → A₂B₂ b. 10 A + 5 B₂ → 5 A₂B₂c. 2 A + B₂ → A₂B₂d. 5 A + 5 B₂ → 5 A₂B₂1232views
- Textbook QuestionWhen sodium metal is placed in water, the following change occurs: Sodium, Na (s) + Water, H2O (l) → Hydrogen, H₂ (g) + Sodium hydroxide, NaOH (aq)a. Identify the reactants and products and their physical states2152views