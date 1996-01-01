2. Measurement and Problem Solving
Conversion Factors (Simplified)
A patient has approximately 83 mL of blood pumping by their heart at each beat. By assuming they have a pulse of 75 beats per minute it is calculated that the patient pumps 8.964 x 106 mL in one day. Identify the given amount and all conversion factors.771views15rank
For 7 hours, an intravenous bag delivers medication to a patient at a rate of 2.75 drops a second with a mass of 42 mg per drop. Identify the given amount and all conversion factors.2377views33rank
The dispensing of prescription drugs are usually prescribed in units of mg per kg of body weight. A new prescription drug has a recommended dosage of 11 mg/kg. A 75 lb child requires three tablets each weighing 125 mg for their recommended dosage. Identify the given amount and all conversion factors.653views15rank
- Textbook QuestionWhy can two conversion factors be written for an equality such as 1 m = 100 cm?1494views
- Textbook QuestionWrite the equality and two conversion factors for each of the following pairs of units:b. nanograms and grams1446views