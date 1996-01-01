11 Gases
Dalton's Law: Partial Pressure (Simplified)
11 Gases
Dalton's Law: Partial Pressure (Simplified)
Guided videos.
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Showing 6 of 6 videos
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
A gas mixture contains 72.8% chlorine and 27.2% neon by mass. What is the partial pressure of neon in the mixture if the total pressure is recorded as 809 mmHg?1491views3rank1comments
- Multiple Choice
The partial pressure of N2 in the air is 593 mmHg at 1 atm. What is the partial pressure of N2 in a bubble of air a scuba diver breathes when he is 66 ft below the surface of the water where the pressure is 3.00 atm?1774views2rank
- Textbook QuestionDetermine the percent composition of air in the lungs from the following composition in partial pressures: PN2 = 573 mmHg, PO2 = 100 mmHg, PCO2 = 40 mmHg, and PH2O = 47 mmHg; all at 37 °C and 1 atm pressure.1619views
- Textbook QuestionA mixture of nitrogen (N₂) and helium has a volume of 250 mL at 30 °C and a total pressure of 745 mmHg. (8.5, 8.6, 8.7)a. If the partial pressure of helium is 32 mmHg, what is the partial pressure of the nitrogen?1939views
- Textbook QuestionWhat is meant by partial pressure?2244views