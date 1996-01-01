A student prepared a stock solution by dissolving 25.00 g of NaOH in enough water to make 150.0 mL solution. The student took 20.0 mL of the stock solution and diluted it with enough water to make 250.0 mL solution. Finally taking 75.0 mL of that solution and dissolving it in water to make 500 mL solution. What is the concentration of NaOH for this final solution? (MW of NaOH:40.00 g/mol).