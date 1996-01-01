13. Solutions
Dilutions
To what final volume would 100 mL of 5.0 M KCl have to be diluted in order to make a solution that is 0.54 M KCl?2416views9rank
If 880 mL of water is added to 125.0 mL of a 0.770 M HBrO4 solution what is the resulting molarity?2395views10rank
A student prepared a stock solution by dissolving 25.00 g of NaOH in enough water to make 150.0 mL solution. The student took 20.0 mL of the stock solution and diluted it with enough water to make 250.0 mL solution. Finally taking 75.0 mL of that solution and dissolving it in water to make 500 mL solution. What is the concentration of NaOH for this final solution? (MW of NaOH:40.00 g/mol).3354views9rank
- Textbook QuestionThe Environmental Protection Agency has set the limit for arsenic in drinking water at 0.010 ppm. To what volume would you need to dilute 1.5 L of water containing 5.0 ppm arsenic to reach the acceptable limit?1733views
- Textbook QuestionDetermine the final volume, in milliliters, of each of the following:b. a 2.0% (m/v) LiCl solution prepared from 50.0 mL of a 10.0% (m/v) LiCl solution2238views
- Textbook QuestionYou need 500. mL of a 5.0% (m/v) glucose solution. If you have a 25% (m/v) glucose solution on hand, how many milliliters do you need?2122views
- Textbook QuestionAn aqueous solution that contains 285 ppm of potassium nitrate (KNO₃) is being used to feed plants in a garden. What volume of this solution is needed to prepare 2.0 L of a solution that is 75 ppm in KNO₃?1435views