2. Measurement and Problem Solving
Scientific Notation
Convert the following scientific notation values into standard notation.
a) 1.25 x 10-4
b) 3.20 x 10-9
c) 1.6100 x 104
Convert the following standard notation values into scientific notation.
a) 377,000
b) 0.000101
c) 707.82
Write each of the following in scientific notation with two significant figures:d. 0.000 25 cm
Write each of the following in scientific notation with two significant figures:c. 100 000 m