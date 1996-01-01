5. Molecules and Compounds
Polyatomic Ions
5. Molecules and Compounds
Polyatomic Ions
Guided videos.
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Showing 10 of 10 videos
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
Give the systematic name for the following polyatomic ion.
NO2–3227views21rank
- Multiple Choice
Give the systematic name for the following polyatomic ion.
CO22–3267views15rank
- Multiple Choice
Give the systematic name for the following polyatomic ion.
AsO42–2770views13rank
- Multiple Choice
The formula for the sulfate ion, SO42–. If the term of 'thio' means the replacement of an oxygen by a sulfur, what is the formula for the thiosulfate ion?4976views25rank
- Textbook QuestionWrite the formula including the charge for each of the following polyatomic ions:b. sulfite1508views
- Textbook QuestionName the following polyatomic ions:c. HSO₃⁻1940views