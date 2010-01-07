2. Measurement and Problem Solving
Significant Figures: In Calculations
Perform the following calculation to the right number of sig figs:
[(1.7 × 106) ÷ (2.63 × 105)] + 6.96
- Multiple Choice
Perform the following mathematical operations and express the result to the correct number of significant figures.
(6.404 × 2.91) / (18.7 – 17.1)
- Multiple Choice
What answer should be reported, with the correct number of significant figures, for the following calculation?
- Textbook QuestionEvaluate each of the following:c. 4 x (-2) + 6 = __________1135views
- Textbook QuestionPerform each of the following calculations, and give an answer with the correct number of significant figures:b. 0.002 78 x 51291views
- Textbook QuestionPerform each of the following calculations, and give an answer with the correct number of significant figures:a. 45.7 x 0.0341185views