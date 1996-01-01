14. Acids and Bases
Bronsted Lowry Acid and Base
14. Acids and Bases
Bronsted Lowry Acid and Base
Guided videos.
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Showing 5 of 5 videos
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
Write the formula of the conjugate base for the following compound:
H2Se2141views4rank
- Multiple Choice
Write the formula of the conjugate for the following compound:
NH2NH22326views9rank
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a Bronsted-Lowry acid?2145views1rank
- Multiple Choice
Determine the chemical equation that would result when carbonate, CO32-, reacts with water.1986views4rank
- Textbook QuestionWhat happens when a strong acid such as HBr is dissolved in water?1878views
- Textbook QuestionWhat happens when a weak acid such as CH₃CO₂H is dissolved in water?1917views
- Textbook QuestionWhat happens when a weak base such as NH₃ is dissolved in water?1533views