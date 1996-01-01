17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry
Radioactive Half-Life
The half-life of arsenic-74 is about 18 days. If a sample initially contains 100.00 mg arsenic-74, what mass (in mg) would be left after 72 days?1243views
The half-life of iodine-131, an isotope used in thyroid therapy, is 8.021 days. What percentage of iodine-131 remains in a sample that is estimated to be 40.11 days old?1324views1rank
What is the concentration of a CO2 in a container after 4 half-lives if 0.325 mol of CO2 is initially placed into a 5.0 L reaction vessel?1541views
What is the half-life of the radioisotope that shows the following plot of remaining percentage vs. time?1170views
- Textbook QuestionWhat is wrong with the following decay curve? Explain.2102views
- Textbook QuestionWhat does it mean when we say that strontium-90, a waste product of nuclear power plants, has a half-life of 28.8 years?2135views
- Textbook QuestionHarmful chemical spills can often be cleaned up by treatment with another chemical. For example, a spill of H₂SO₄ might be neutralized by addition of NaHCO₃. Why is it that the harmful radioactive wastes from nuclear power plants cannot be cleaned up as easily?1329views