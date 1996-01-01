15. Chemical Equilibrium
Chemical Equilibrium
15. Chemical Equilibrium
Chemical Equilibrium
- Multiple Choice
Which one of the following statements does not describe the equilibrium state?
a. While at equilibrium, a dynamic process is still occurring.
b. The concentration of the reactants is equal to the concentration of the products.
c. The concentration of the reactants and products reach a constant level.
d. At equilibrium, the net concentration of all species is not changing.
e. All are true.
- Textbook QuestionWhat is meant by the term reversible reaction?2152views
- Textbook QuestionWhat is meant by the term 'chemical equilibrium'? Must amounts of reactants and products be equal at equilibrium?1327views