14. Acids and Bases
Acid and Base Strength
Which of the following is the strongest base?
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following bases will have the weakest conjugate acid?
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following aqueous species will contain mostly reactants?
- Open Question
Determine [OH–] in each base solution. If the base is weak, indicate the value that [OH–] is less than.
- Multiple Choice
Predict the direction of the following reaction:
Predict the direction of the following reaction:

HC2H3O2 (aq) + H2O (liq) ______________ H3O+ (aq) + C2H3O2– (aq)
Write a balanced equation for the proton transfer reaction between hydrofluoric acid (HF) and ammonia (NH₃). Identify each conjugate acid-base pair, and rewrite the equilibrium arrows to indicate if the forward or reverse reaction is favored.
From this electrostatic potential map of the amino acid alanine, identify the most acidic hydrogens in the molecule:
Electrostatic potential maps of acetic acid (CH₃CO₂H) and ethyl alcohol (CH₃CH₂OH) are shown. Identify the most acidic hydrogen in each, and tell which of the two is likely to be the stronger acid.