4. Atoms and Elements
Atomic Mass (Simplified)
Which of the following choices has the greatest atomic mass?2450views17rank
Only three isotopes of magnesium exist on earth. 24Mg is the most common form at 78.70% natural abundance with a mass of 23.98504 amu, 25Mg has a 10.13% natural abundance, while 26Mg has a natural abundance of 11.17% and a mass of 25.98259 amu. What is the mass of the 25Mg isotope?3667views6rank
Silver has an atomic mass of 107.868 amu. The Ag-109 isotope (108.905 amu) is 48.16%. What is the amu of the other isotope?6063views6rank
- Textbook QuestionArgon has three naturally occurring isotopes, with mass numbers 36, 38, and 40.d. Why is the atomic mass of argon listed on the periodic table not a whole number?1826views
- Textbook QuestionIndium consists of two isotopes, ¹¹³₄₉In and ¹¹⁵₄₉In. If the atomic mass for indium on the periodic table is 114.8, are there more atoms of ¹¹³₄₉In or ¹¹⁵₄₉In in a sample of indium?1382views