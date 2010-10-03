15. Chemical Equilibrium
Le Chatelier's Principle
Consider the reaction below:
CH4 (g) + F2 (g) ⇌ CF4 (g) + HF (g) H = + 38.1 KJ/mol
The following changes will shift the equilibrium to the left except one. Which one would not cause a shift to the left?
The following data was collected for the following reaction at equilibrium
2 A (g) + 3 B (g) ⇌ C (g)
At 25 oC K is 5.2 x 10-4 and at 50 oC K is 1.7 x 10-7. Which of the following statements is true?
a) The reaction is exothermic.
b) The reaction is endothermic.
c) The enthalpy change, ΔH, is equal to zero.
d) Not enough information is given.1844views4rank
Which direction will the following reaction (in a 10.0 L flask) proceed if a catalyst is added to the system?
CaCO3 (s) ⇌ CaO (s) + CO2 (g) Kp = 3.2 x 10-28
Consider the following gas reaction of A2 ( shaded spheres) and B2 ( unshaded spheres)
A2 (g) + B2 (g) ⇌ 2 AB (g)
Which container proceeds more to completion?
Is the yield of SO3 at equilibrium favored by a higher or lower pressure? By a higher or lower temperature?2 SO2(g) + O2 ⇌ 2 SO3(g) ∆H = -47 kcal/mol
What effect do the listed changes have on the position of the equilibrium in the reaction of carbon with hydrogen?C(s) + 2 H2(g) ⇌ CH4(g) ∆H = -18 kcal/mol (-75kJ/mol)Increasing temperature
What effect do the listed changes have on the position of the equilibrium in the reaction of carbon with hydrogen?C(s) + 2 H2(g) ⇌ CH4(g) ∆H = -18 kcal/mol (-75kJ/mol)Increasing pressure by decreasing volume
What effect do the listed changes have on the position of the equilibrium in the reaction of carbon with hydrogen?C(s) + 2 H2(g) ⇌ CH4(g) ∆H = -18 kcal/mol (-75kJ/mol)Allowing CH4 to escape continuously from the reaction vessel