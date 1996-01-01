6. Chemical Composition
Empirical Formula
6. Chemical Composition
Empirical Formula
Guided videos.
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
A compound that contains only carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen is composed of 48.64% C and 43.2% O by mass. What is the empirical formula of this compound?3280views15rank
- Multiple Choice
Elemental analysis of a sample of an ionic compound showed 2.82 g of Na, 4.35 g of Cl, and 7.83 g of O. What is the empirical formula of the compound?1691views12rank
- Open Question
A compound composed of carbon, hydrogen, and chlorine contains 4.19 x 1023 hydrogen atoms. If 9.00 g of the compound also contains 55.0% chlorine by mass, what is the empirical formula?1775views26rank
- Textbook QuestionDistinguish between the following: b. A structural formula and a condensed structure1926views