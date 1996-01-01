11 Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
How many grams of carbon dioxide, CO2, are present in a 0.150 L flask recorded at 525 mmHg and 32 ºC?
a) 1.77 g
b) 0.93 g
c) 0.66 g
d) 0.18 g
e) 0.052 g
- Multiple Choice
How many liters of HNO3 gas, measured at 28.0 ºC and 780 torr, are required to prepare 2.30 L of 4.15 M solution of nitric acid?2128views14rank
- Multiple Choice
When 0.670 g argon is added to a 500 cm3 container with a sample of oxygen gas, the total pressure of the gases is found to be 1.52 atm at a temperature of 340 K. What is the mass of the oxygen gas in the bulb?2558views14rank
- Textbook QuestionHow does the ideal gas law differ from the combined gas law?1416views
- Textbook QuestionA solution is prepared by bubbling 15.0 L of HCl(g) at 25 °C and 1 atm into 250.0 mL of water.Assuming all the HCl dissolves in the water, how many moles of HCl are in solution?2032views