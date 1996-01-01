3. Matter and Energy
Physical & Chemical Changes
Which of the following is a physical change?4480views73rank
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following represents a reversible change?3752views56rank
- Textbook QuestionWhat type of change, physical or chemical, takes place in each of the following?d. A puzzle is cut into 1000 pieces.1285views
- Textbook QuestionWhat type of change, physical or chemical, takes place in each of the following?c. A tree is cut into boards at a saw mill.1351views
- Textbook QuestionWhat is the difference between a physical change and a chemical change?2282views
- Textbook QuestionName two changes of state and describe what causes each to occur.1356views