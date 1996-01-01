Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions

3. Matter and Energy
3. Matter and Energy
In photosynthesis, green plants convert carbon dioxide and water into glucose (C6H12O6) according to the following equation:6 CO2(g) + 6 H2O(l) → C6H12O6(aq) + 6 O2(g)Is the reaction endothermic or exothermic?
Is the total enthalpy (H) of the reactants for an endothermic reaction greater than or less than the total enthalpy of the products?
The vaporization of Br2 from the liquid to the gas state requires 7.4 kcal/mol (31.0 kJ/mol).What is the sign of ∆H for this process? Write a reaction showing heat as a product or reactant.
Oxygen can be converted into ozone by the action of lightning or electric sparks: 3 O2(g) ⇌ 2 O3(g)For this reaction, ∆H = +69kcal/mol (+285 kj/mol) and K = 2.68 x 10^-29 at 25 °C.Is the reaction exothermic or endothermic?