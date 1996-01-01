13. Solutions
Solubility: Temperature Effect
In general, as the temperature increases, the solubility of gas in a given liquid ________________, and the solubility of most solids in a given liquid ________________.
a. Increases, increases
b. increases, decreases
c. decreases, increases
d. decreases, decreases
- Textbook QuestionState whether each of the following refers to a saturated or an unsaturated solution:c. A uric acid concentration of 4.6 mg/100 mL in the kidney does not cause gout.1338views
- Textbook QuestionState whether each of the following refers to a saturated or an unsaturated solution:a. A crystal added to a solution does not change in size.1421views
- Textbook QuestionPotassium nitrate has a solubility of 32 g of KNO₃ in 100. g of H₂O at 20 °C. Determine if each of the following forms an unsaturated or saturated solution at 20 °C: (9.3)a. adding 32 g of KNO₃ to 200. g of H₂O1855views