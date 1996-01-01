11 Gases
Gas Stoichiometry
The metabolic breakdown of glucose (C6H12O6) (MW:180.156 g/mol) is given by the following equation:
C6H12O6 (s) + 6 O2 (g) → 6 CO2 (g) + 6 H2O (l)
Calculate the volume (in mL) of CO2 produced at 34°C and 1728.9 torr when 231.88 g glucose is used up in the reaction.7639views3rank
- Multiple Choice
The oxidation of phosphorus can be represented by the following equation:
P4 (s) + 5 O2 (g) → 2 P2O5 (g)
If 1.85 L of diphosphorus pentoxide form at a temperature of 50.0 ºC and 1.12 atm, what is the mass (in g) of phosphorus that reacted?2537views4rank
- Multiple Choice
Determine the mass (in grams) of water formed when 15.3 L NH3 (at 298 K and 1.50 atm) is reacted with 21.7 L of O2 (at 323 K and 1.1 atm).
4 NH3 (g) + 5 O2 (g) → 4 NO (g) + 6 H2O (g)2327views3comments