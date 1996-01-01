2. Measurement and Problem Solving
Significant Figures (Simplified)
How many sig figs does each number contain?
a) 100. min
b) 17.3 x 103 mL
c) 10 apples2029views51rank
- Multiple Choice
Indicate the number of significant figures in the following:
A liter is equivalent to 1.059 qt.3095views33rank
- Textbook QuestionIn which of the following pairs do both numbers contain the same number of significant figures?a. 11.0 m and 11.00 mb. 0.0250 m and 0.205 mc. 0.000 12 s and 12 000 sd. 250.0 L and 2.5 x 10⁻² L1364views
- Textbook QuestionIn which of the following pairs do both numbers contain the same number of significant figures?a. 0.005 75 g and 5.75 x 10⁻³ gb. 405 K and 405.0 Kc. 150 000 s and 1.50 x 10⁴ sd. 3.8 x 10⁻² L and 3.0 x 10⁻⁵ L1314views
- Textbook QuestionIndicate if the zeros are significant in each of the following measurements:a. 20.05 °Cb. 5.00 mc. 0.000 02 gd. 120 000 yre. 8.05 x 10² L1499views