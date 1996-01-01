3. Matter and Energy
Heat Capacity
A sample of copper absorbs 3.53 kJ of heat, which increases the temperature by 25 ºC, determine the mass (in kg) of the copper sample if the specific heat capacity of copper is 0.385 J / g ºC.3487views13rank
- Multiple Choice
Based on their given specific heat capacities which substance would show the greatest temperature change upon absorbing 25.0 J of heat?2954views11rank1comments
- Multiple Choice
50.00 g of heated metal ore is placed into an insulated beaker containing 822.5 g of water. Once the metal heats up the final temperature of the water is 32.08 ºC. If the metal gains 14.55 kJ of energy, what is the initial temperature of the water? The specific heat capacity of copper is 4.184 J / g ºC.2307views24rank1comments
- Textbook QuestionAssuming that Coca-Cola has the same specific heat as water, how much energy in calories is removed when 350 g of Coca-Cola (about the contents of one 12 oz can) is cooled from room temperature ( 25 ° C ) to refrigerator temperature ( 3 ° C )?1626views
- Textbook QuestionIf the same amount of heat is supplied to samples of 10.0g each of aluminum, iron, and copper all at 15.0 °C, which sample would reach the highest temperature (see TABLE3.11)?1907views
- Textbook QuestionUse the heat equation to calculate the energy, in joules and calories, for each of the following (see TABLE3.11):c. lost when 15.0 g of ethanol, C₂H₆O, cools from 60.5 °C to−42.0 °C2027views
- Textbook QuestionCalculate the energy to heat twocubes (gold and aluminum) each with a volume of 10 cm³ from 15 °C to 25 °C. Refer to Tables2.8 and 3.11. (3.6)1360views