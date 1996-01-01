3. Matter and Energy
States of Matter
3. Matter and Energy
States of Matter
Guided videos.
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following choices will have the lowest observed viscosity?1245views6rank
- Multiple Choice
Nitric acid, which is used in the production of fertilizers, plastics and dyes, has a melting point of – 42ºC and a boiling point of 83ºC. Determine its physical state at a temperature of 110ºC.1331views9rank
- Textbook QuestionIndicate whether each of the following describes a gas, a liquid, or a solid:c. Helium occupies the entire volume of a balloon.1311views
- Textbook QuestionIndicate whether each of the following describes a gas, a liquid, or a solid:b. The particles in a tank of oxygen are very far apart.1318views
- Textbook QuestionIndicate whether each of the following describes a gas, a liquid, or a solid:a. Lemonade has a definite volume but takes the shape of its container1463views
- Textbook QuestionName and describe the three states of matter.2474views