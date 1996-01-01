10. Chemical Bonding
Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)
Determine the Lewis Dot Structure for the following compound:SOCl2
- Multiple Choice
Draw the Lewis Dot Structure for the radical hydroxide, OH.
- Multiple Choice
Draw the Lewis Dot Structure for POCl3.
- Multiple Choice
Metalloids can sometimes adopt the bonding preferences of similar nonmetals. Based on your knowledge of expanded octets, draw the Lewis Dot Structure for the following ion, SiF62–.
Draw a Lewis structure for the following molecules: e. BeCl₂ (Note: This molecule does not follow the octet rule.)