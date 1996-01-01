10. Chemical Bonding
Covalent Bonds
- Textbook QuestionWhat is a coordinate covalent bond, and how does it differ from a covalent bond?2046views
- Textbook QuestionIdentify the bonds formed between the following pairs of atoms as either covalent or ionic.d. Zinc and fluorine1761views
- Textbook QuestionWhich of the following contains a coordinate covalent bond? (Hint: How many covalent bonds would you expect the central atom (underlined/bold) to form?) a. PbCl₂ b. Cu (NH₃)₄²⁺ c. NH⁺₄3124views
- Textbook QuestionA compound of gallium with chlorine has a melting point of 77°C and a boiling point of 201°C. Is the compound ionic or covalent? What is a likely formula?2233views