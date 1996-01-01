13. Solutions
Osmosis
A semipermeable membrane is placed between the following solutions.
Which solution will increase in volume?1396views3rank
Four U tubes each have distilled water in the right arm, a solution in the left arm, and a semipermeable membrane between the arms. If the solute is LiF, which solution is most concentrated?1581views2rank
Identify the direction of water flow between 2 solutions separates by semipermeable membrane, where are the solute particles.1523views2rank
If the fluid surrounding a patient's red blood cells is depleted in electrolytes, is crenation or hemolysis more likely to occur?1015views3rank
- Textbook QuestionAssume that two liquids are separated by a semipermeable membrane, with pure solvent on the right side and a solution of a solute on the left side. Make a drawing that shows the situation after equilibrium is reached.1804views
- Textbook QuestionWhat does it mean when we say that a 0.15 M NaCl solution is isotonic with blood, whereas distilled water is hypotonic?2403views
- Textbook QuestionLook up the composition of Ringer's solution used in the treatment of burns and wounds.What is the osmolarity of the solution? Is it hypertonic, isotonic, or hypotonic with blood plasma (0.30 osmol)? Discuss possible medicinal reasons for the osmolarity of the solution.1701views
- Textbook QuestionResearch information related to dialysis and answer the following questions:What is the difference between hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis?1249views