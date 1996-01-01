4. Atoms and Elements
Ions (Simplified)
- Multiple Choice
Give the correct number of protons, neutrons and electrons for the following isotope:.3980views32rank
- Multiple Choice
In which pair are the two species both isoelectronic and isotopic?2496views30rank
- Multiple Choice
One isotope of a metallic element has a mass number of 65 and 35 neutrons in the nucleus. The cation that this atom forms has 28 electrons. What is the symbol of the cation?3187views23rank
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the symbol for the ion with a +4 charge, 30 neutrons and 21 electrons?2479views27rank
- Open Question
Fill in the gaps for the following table.2503views50rank
- Textbook QuestionWrite the symbol for the ion of each of the following:b. barium1227views
- Textbook QuestionHow do atoms of different elements differ?1881views
- Textbook QuestionWrite equations for the loss of an electron by a K atom and the gain of an electron by a K+ ion.1408views