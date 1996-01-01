2. Measurement and Problem Solving
Density
When lead levels in blood exceed 0.80 ppm (parts per million) the level is considered dangerous. 0.80 ppm means that 1 million g of blood would contain 0.80 g of Pb. Given that the density of blood is 1.060 kg/cm3, how many grams of Pb would be found in 400.00 mL of blood at 0.620 ppm?3441views9rank1comments
- Textbook QuestionDetermine the density (g/mL) for each of the following:b. A cube of butter weighs 0.250 lb and has a volume of 130.3mL.1636views
- Textbook QuestionDetermine the density (g/mL) for each of the following:a. A 20.0-mL sample of a salt solution has a mass of 24.0 g.1864views
- Textbook QuestionWhat is the density (g/mL) of each of the following samples?b. A syrup is added to an empty container with a mass of 115.25 g. When 0.100 pt of syrup is added, the total mass of the container and syrup is 182.48 g.1781views
- Textbook QuestionWhat is the density (g/mL) of each of the following samples?b. A 14.3 - cm³ sample of tin has a mass of 0.104 kg.1897views