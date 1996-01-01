16. Oxidation and Reduction
Galvanic Cell (Simplified)
Which of the following statements is true for a salt bridge?421views
Which of the following statements is TRUE for a voltaic cell, but FALSE for an electrolytic cell?
I. The flow of electrons is spontaneous.
II. Oxidation occurs at the anode.
III. Electrons flow from the anode to the cathode.502views
What is the balanced half reaction that occurs at the anode in the overall cell reaction of a voltaic cell?
3 MnO4–(aq) + 5 Fe(s) → 3 Mn2+(aq) + 5 Fe3+(aq)673views