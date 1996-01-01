10. Chemical Bonding
Bond Angles (Simplified)
10. Chemical Bonding
Bond Angles (Simplified)
Guided videos.
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
Determine the bond angle for the following compound:BeCl2.1180views2rank
- Multiple Choice
Determine the bond angle for the thiocyanate ion, SCN–.1116views2rank
- Multiple Choice
Determine the Cl–O–Cl bond angle for the OCl2 molecule.1315views3rank
- Textbook QuestionCompare the Lewis structures of CH₄ and H₂O Why do these molecules have similar bond angles but different molecular shapes?1344views