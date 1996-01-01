7. Chemical Reactions
Molecular Equations
7. Chemical Reactions
Molecular Equations
Guided videos.
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Practice this topic
- Open Question
Predict whether a chemical reaction occurs and write the balanced molecular equation.
Ag2SO4 (aq) + KCl (aq) →2002views17rank
- Open Question
Predict whether a chemical reaction occurs and write the balanced molecular equation.
MgBr2 (aq) + NaC2H3O2 (aq) →1762views9rank
- Open Question
Determine the balanced equation for the neutralization equation
Ca(OH)2 (aq) + HCN (aq) →1996views11rank
- Textbook QuestionAn aqueous solution of a cation (represented as blue spheres in the diagram) is allowed to mix with a solution of an anion (represented as green spheres) and the following result is obtained: Which combinations of cation and anion, chosen from the following lists, are compatible with the observed results? Explain.Cations: Na+, Ca2+, Ag+, Ni2+Anions: Cl−, CO2−3, CrO2−4, NO−31836views