5. Molecules and Compounds
Naming Binary Molecular Compounds
Give the systematic name for the following compound:SeF6
- Multiple Choice
Give the systematic name for the following compound:IO5
- Multiple Choice
Give the systematic name for the following compound:N2S4
Write the names for the elements in each of the following formulas of compounds used in medicine:c. Demerol, C₁₅H₂₂ClNO₂