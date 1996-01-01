2. Measurement and Problem Solving
Dimensional Analysis
If the distance between Washington, D.C. and New York City is 224.9 miles, determine the distance in centimeters.2412views14rank
- Multiple Choice
The average human body is composed of approximately 160 fluid ounces of blood. How many quarts of blood does the average human body possess? (1 gallon = 4 quarts, 1 pint = 2 cups, 1 cup = 8 fluid ounces, 1 quart = 2 pints).3390views8rank
- Multiple Choice
Lipitor, a pharmaceutical drug that has been shown to lower 'bad' cholesterol levels, while boosting 'good' cholesterol levels had over \$12 billion in sales last year. Each pill weighs 2.5 g, which contains 4.0% of the active ingredient by mass. What mass in kg of the active ingredient is present in one bottle of 120 pills?1850views5rank
- Textbook QuestionSolve each of the following problems using one or more conversion factors:d. A plant fertilizer contains 15% nitrogen (N) by mass. In a container of soluble plant food, there are 10.0 oz of fertilizer. How many grams of nitrogen are in the container?1684views
- Textbook QuestionSolve each of the following problems using one or more conversion factors:c. An athlete has 15% body fat by mass. What is the weight of fat, in pounds, of a 74-kg athlete?1520views
- Textbook QuestionSolve each of the following problems using one or more conversion factors:a. A container holds 0.500 qt of liquid. How many milliliters of lemonade will it hold?1575views
- Textbook QuestionSolve each of the following problems using one or more conversion factors:b. What is the mass, in kilograms, of a person who weighs 175 lb?1746views