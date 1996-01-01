3. Matter and Energy
Classification of Matter
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is true?12277views175rank
- Multiple Choice
Choose the homogeneous mixture from the list below.9010views151rank
- Multiple Choice
Choose the homogeneous mixture from the list below.9414views105rank
- Open Question
Classify each of the following as an element, compound or mixture.
a) Ammonia, NH3
b) Gold bar
c) Orange juice
d) Wine
e) Saline solution5997views121rank
- Textbook QuestionClassify each of the following pure substances as an element or a compound:d. rust (Fe₂O₃)1567views
- Textbook QuestionClassify each of the following pure substances as an element or a compound:b. hydrogen peroxide (H₂O₂)1673views
- Textbook QuestionClassify each of the following as a pure substance or amixture:c. ice (H₂O)1537views1rank