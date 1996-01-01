3. Matter and Energy
Temperature (Simplified)
3. Matter and Energy
Temperature (Simplified)
Which of the following containers would have the greatest flow of thermal energy in the form of heat?2659views26rank
- Multiple Choice
At what temperature is the temperature in degrees Fahrenheit equal to the temperature in degrees Celsius?3553views25rank
- Textbook Questionb. During extreme hypothermia, a child's temperature dropped to 20.6 °C. What was his temperature in degrees Fahrenheit?2017views
- Textbook Questiona. Water is heated to 145 °F. What is the temperature of the hot water in degrees Celsius?2320views
- Textbook QuestionAfter a week, biochemical reactions in compost slow, and the temperature drops to 45 °C. The dark brown organic-rich mixture is ready for use in the garden. What is this temperature in degrees Fahrenheit? In kelvins? (3.3)1170views
- Textbook QuestionCalculate each of the following temperatures in kelvins and degrees Fahrenheit: (3.3)b. The lowest recorded temperature in the world was 89.2 °C in Vostok, Antarctica, on July 21, 1983.1367views
- Multiple ChoiceWhat is 170 °C converted to degrees Fahrenheit?24views
- Multiple ChoiceWhat is the temperature 37.9~^ext{o}ext{C} expressed in degrees Fahrenheit?17views