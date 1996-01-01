8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions
Limiting Reagent
Acrylonitrile (C3H3N) is the starting material for many synthetic carpets and fabrics. It is produced by the following reaction:
2 C3H6 (g) + 2 NH3 (g) + 3 O2 (g) → 2 C3H3N (g) + 6 H2O (g)
If 12.0 g C3H6, 10.0 g NH3, and 5.0 g O2 react, what mass of acrylonitrile can be produced, assuming 100% yield?2829views2rank
- Multiple Choice
The reaction between solid aluminum and iron (III) chloride can generate temperatures reaching 3000 ºC and is used in welding metals.
2 Al + Fe2O3 → Al2O3 + 2 Fe
If 150 g of Al are reacted with 432 g of Fe2O3, what is the mass of the excess reactant remaining?2422views5rank
- Textbook QuestionConsider the balanced chemical equation: 2A + B2 → 2AB. Given the following reaction vessel, determine the theoretical yield of product.1232views
- Textbook QuestionIn Problem 6.40, hydrazine reacted with oxygen according to the following (unbalanced) equation:N2H4(l) + O2(g) → NO2(g) + H2O(g)If 75.0 kg of hydrazine are reacted with 75.0 kg of oxygen, which is the limiting reagent?1593views
- Textbook QuestionNitrobenzene (C6H5NO2) is used in small quantities as a flavoring agent or in perfumes but can be toxic in large amounts. It is produced by reaction of benzene (C6H6) with nitric acid:C6H6(l) + HNO3(aq) → C6H5NO2(l) + H2O(l)Identify the limiting reagent in the reaction of 27.5 g of nitric acid with 75 g of benzene.2069views
- Textbook QuestionNitrobenzene (C6H5NO2) is used in small quantities as a flavoring agent or in perfumes but can be toxic in large amounts. It is produced by reaction of benzene (C6H6) with nitric acid:C6H6(l) + HNO3(aq) → C6H5NO2(l) + H2O(l)Calculate the theoretical yield for this reaction.2101views