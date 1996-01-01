4. Atoms and Elements
Isotopes
4. Atoms and Elements
Isotopes
Guided videos.
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following answers give the correct number of subatomic particles for ?2532views32rank
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following answers give the correct number of subatomic particles for ?2319views22rank
- Open Question
Fill in the gaps for the following table of atoms.1647views49rank
- Textbook QuestionSupply the missing information in the following table:1727views
- Textbook QuestionWrite the atomic symbol for the isotope with each of the following characteristics:c. 25 electrons and 28 neutrons1717views
- Textbook QuestionArgon has three naturally occurring isotopes, with mass numbers 36, 38, and 40.c. How are they different?1396views