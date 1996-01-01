9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table
Electronic Structure: Orbitals
Which of the following orbitals possesses the most orbital shapes?1819views8rank
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is false?
a) A set of d orbitals contains 5 orbitals.
b) A set of 4s orbitals would have more energy than a set of 3p orbitals.
c) A set of 3s orbitals would have less energy than a set of 5p orbitals.
d) A set of f orbitals contains 3 orbitals.
e) A set of p orbitals contains 1 orbital.1806views8rank1comments