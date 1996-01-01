5. Molecules and Compounds
Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds
5. Molecules and Compounds
Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds
Guided videos.
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
Provide the molecular formula for the following compound:Sodium dichromate2917views25rank
- Textbook QuestionWrite the correct ionic formula for the compound formed between each of the following pairs of ions:e. Al³⁺ and S²⁻1490views
- Textbook QuestionWrite the correct ionic formula for the compound formed between each of the following pairs of ions:b. Ca²⁺ and S²⁻1286views
- Textbook QuestionThe elements in red in the periodic table can form cations having more than one charge. Write the formulas and names of the compounds that are formed between the red cations and the blue anions depicted in the periodic table.1284views
- Textbook QuestionConsider the following Lewis symbols for elements X and Y: (6.1, 6.2, 6.5) e. What would be the formula of a compound of X and sulfur?1091views