9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table
Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)
9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table
Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)
Guided videos.
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
Determine which atom in the following set has the largest electron affinity:N, O, C, B, Ne
a) N b) O c) C d) B e) Ne652views4rank
- Multiple Choice
Rank the following elements in order of increasing electron affinity:Cs, Hg, F, S2392views3rank
- Multiple Choice
Which one of the following atoms has the least tendency to gain another electron?831views2rank