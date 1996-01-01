15. Chemical Equilibrium
The Equilibrium Constant
State which is greater in amount:reactants or products, based on the given equilibrium constant, K.2791views8rank
The decomposition of nitrogen monoxide can be achieved under high temperatures to create the products of nitrogen and oxygen gas.
6 NO(aq) ⇌ 3 N2(aq) + 3 O2(aq)
a) What is the equilibrium equation for the reaction above?
b) What is the equilibrium expression for the reverse reaction.3047views7rank
The equilibrium constant, K, for 2 NO (g) + O2 (g) ⇌ 2 NO2 (g) is 6.9 x 102.
What is the [NO] in an equilibrium mixture of gaseous NO, O2, and NO2 at 500 K that contains 1.5 x 10 –2 M O2 and 4.3 x 10 –3 M NO2?6519views16rank
- Textbook QuestionDo the following reactions favor reactants or products at equilibrium? Give relative concentrations at equilibrium.Fe2O3(s) + 3 CO(g) ⇌ 2 Fe(s) + 3 CO2(g) K (at 727 °C) = 24.21294views
- Textbook QuestionDo the following reactions favor reactants or products at equilibrium? Give relative concentrations at equilibrium.Sucrose(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ Glucose(aq) + Fructose(aq) K = 1.4 x 10^51151views
- Textbook QuestionThe following diagrams represent two similar reactions that have achieved equilibrium: <.>Calculate the value for the equilibrium constant for each reaction.1154views
- Textbook QuestionThe following diagrams represent two similar reactions that have achieved equilibrium: <.>Write the expression for the equilibrium constant for each reaction.1258views