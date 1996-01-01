6. Chemical Composition
Mole Concept
6. Chemical Composition
Mole Concept
Guided videos.
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Showing 7 of 7 videos
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
If a sample of sodium chloride, NaCl, contains 73.1 kg, what is its number of formula units?3618views19rank
- Multiple Choice
Calculate the number of oxygen atoms found in 783.9 g NiCl2 • 6 H2O.2315views17rank
- Multiple Choice
If the density of water is 1.00 g/mL at 25°C, calculate the number of water molecules found in 1.50 x 103 µL of water.3094views6rank
- Multiple Choice
A cylindrical copper wire is used for the fences around a house. The copper wire has a diameter of 0.0750 in. How many copper atoms are found in 5.160 cm piece? The density of copper is 8.96 g/cm3. (V = π • r2 • h)2366views23rank
- Textbook QuestionWhat is a mole?2586views
- Textbook QuestionWhat is Avogadro's number?2359views
- Textbook QuestionWhich weighs more, 5.00 g or 0.0225 mol of acetaminophen (C8H9O2)?2110views
- Textbook QuestionCalculate the mass, in grams, for each of the following:e. 2.08 moles of (NH₄)₂SO₄1420views