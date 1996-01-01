14. Acids and Bases
Acid-Base Introduction
Which of the following compounds would produce the greatest concentration of hydrogen ions when dissolved?1090views1rank
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following is true in regards to LiOH?1872views4rank
- Textbook QuestionWhat is the difference between a monoprotic acid and a diprotic acid? Give an example of each.2260views
- Textbook QuestionWhat is the difference between an acid and a base?2605views
- Textbook QuestionHow does normality compare to molarity for monoprotic and polyprotic acids?1607views
- Textbook QuestionMany allergy medications contain antihistamines, compounds that contain amine groups (R-NH₂, where R refers to an organic functional group). Would you expect these compounds to be acidic, basic or neutral? Explain.One over-the-counter product lists the active ingredient as 'diphenhydramine HCl.' What does this designation mean?1597views