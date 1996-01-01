13. Solutions
Osmolarity
13. Solutions
Osmolarity
Guided videos.
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following solutions will have the highest concentration of bromide ions?2489views12rank
- Multiple Choice
How many milligrams of nitride ions are required to prepare 820 mL of 0.330 M Ba3N2 solution?1649views7rank
- Multiple Choice
How many bromide ions are present in 65.5 mL of 0.210 M GaBr3 solution?1568views9rank
- Textbook QuestionWhat is the osmolarity of the following solutions?a. 0.35 M KBrb. 0.15 M glucose + 0.05 M K₂SO₄1421views
- Textbook QuestionWhich of the following solutions has the higher osmolarity?0.30 M NaOH or 3.0% (m/v) NaOH1412views
- Textbook Questionn isotonic solution must be approximately 0.30 osmol/L. How much KCl is needed to prepare 175 mL of an isotonic solution?1993views