13. Solutions
Boiling Point Elevation
An ethylene glycol solution contains 25.2 g of ethylene glycol (C2H6O2) in 99.5 mL of water. Determine the change in boiling point. Assume a density of 1.00 g/mL for water.1441views1rank
Pure water boils at 100ºC. What is the new boiling point of water after the addition of 13.12 g aluminum chloride, AlCl3, to 615 g water?1133views1rank
What is the molality of glucose in an aqueous solution if the boiling point of the solution is 103.15ºC?1449views1rank
Carbon dioxide is dissolved in 722 mL of benzene with a density of 1.59 g/mL. What mass of carbon dioxide would you add to make the boiling point of the solution 104.7ºC?1275views1rank
- Textbook QuestionWhen 1.0 mol of HF is dissolved in 1.0 kg of water, the boiling point of the resulting solution is 100.5 °C. Is HF a strong or weak electrolyte? Explain.2204views
- Textbook QuestionThe diagram to the right shows plots of vapor pressure versus temperature for a solvent and a solution.
What is the approximate concentration of the solution in mol/kg, if 1 mol of solute particles raises the boiling point of 1 kg of solvent by 3.63 °C?2112views