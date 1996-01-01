15. Chemical Equilibrium
Rate of Reaction
15. Chemical Equilibrium
Rate of Reaction
Guided videos.
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Showing 7 of 7 videos
Practice this topic
- Textbook QuestionWhy does increasing concentration generally increase the rate of a reaction?1608views
- Textbook QuestionFor the reaction C(s, diamond) → C(s, graphite), ∆G = -0.693 kcal/mol (-2.90 kJ/mol) at 25 °C.If a catalyst changes the activation energy of a forward reaction from 28.0 kcal/mol to 23.0 kcal/mol, what effect does it have on the reverse reaction?1459views
- Textbook Questiona. What is meant by the rate of a reaction?2264views
- Textbook QuestionHow would each of the following change the rate of the reaction shown here?2SO₂(g) + O₂(g) → 2SO₃(g)a. adding some SO₂(g)1417views