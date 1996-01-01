3. Matter and Energy
Law of Conservation of Mass
Following the Law of Conservation of Mass, predict the minimum amount of nitrogen that will react with 50.0 grams of hydrogen to produce 92.5 grams of ammonia.
Nitrogen + Hydrogen → Ammonia2633views24rank
Predict the amount of oxygen gas that will remain after the reaction of 112.6 grams of calcium with 24.0 grams of oxygen.1753views23rank
- Textbook QuestionAssume that the mixture of substances in drawing (a) undergoes a reaction. Which of the drawings (b)–(d) represent a product mixture consistent with the law of conservation of mass?a. b. c. d.1844views