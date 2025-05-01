Multiple Choice
In the Kirby-Bauer disk diffusion test used to guide antimicrobial therapy, what does the clear zone around an antibiotic disk (zone of inhibition) indicate?
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In the image, drugs 1, 3, & 4 are streptomycin, polymyxin B, & imipenem, respectively. Drugs 2, 5, & 6 are penicillin G, bacitracin, & vancomycin, respectively. Knowing that, what can you reasonably conclude from this test?
Based on the image, which drug do you think would be most effective at inhibiting the bacteria on the agar?
What can an E-test tell you that a standard Kirby-Bauer test cannot?