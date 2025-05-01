Multiple Choice
In the Kirby-Bauer disk diffusion test used to guide antimicrobial therapy, what does the clear zone around an antibiotic disk (zone of inhibition) indicate?
An E-test can tell you whether a particular antibiotic is effective against a particular bacterium.
An E-test can tell you the MIC.
An E-test can tell you the MBC.
An E-test can tell you both the MIC & the MBC.
Based on the image, which drug do you think would be most effective at inhibiting the bacteria on the agar?
In the image, drugs 1, 3, & 4 are streptomycin, polymyxin B, & imipenem, respectively. Drugs 2, 5, & 6 are penicillin G, bacitracin, & vancomycin, respectively. Knowing that, what can you reasonably conclude from this test?