Multiple Choice
In the image, drugs 1, 3, & 4 are streptomycin, polymyxin B, & imipenem, respectively. Drugs 2, 5, & 6 are penicillin G, bacitracin, & vancomycin, respectively. Knowing that, what can you reasonably conclude from this test?
1
2
3
4
Master Disk Diffusion Methods Including Kirby-Bauer Test with a bite sized video explanation from JasonStart learning
In the image, drugs 1, 3, & 4 are streptomycin, polymyxin B, & imipenem, respectively. Drugs 2, 5, & 6 are penicillin G, bacitracin, & vancomycin, respectively. Knowing that, what can you reasonably conclude from this test?