Multiple Choice
What can an E-test tell you that a standard Kirby-Bauer test cannot?
A broad-spectrum drug would be the most effective at treating this infection.
Drugs that target the cell wall are the most effective against this bacterium.
Drugs 3 and 4 work synergistically.
The bacterium on the plate is likely a Gram-negative bacterium.
Based on the image, which drug do you think would be most effective at inhibiting the bacteria on the agar?